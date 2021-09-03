Cite reasons for delay in clearance to Joka Metro project: HC asks Army

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Army to cite reasons as to why it was not giving clearance to Joka-BBD Bag Metro construction.



The court has granted three weeks time to reply. The next hearing is on September 21. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency of the project, in its plea pointed out that the construction work of Joka – BBD Bag Metro has been delayed because it awaits clearance from the Army.

The project for the entire stretch from Joka to BBD Bag of 16.72 km was sanctioned at an anticipated cost of Rs. 2619.02 crore in 2010-11. The project was conceived by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2010, when she was the Railway Minister.

It was learnt that RVNL had already completed construction of six stations in the 9 km stretch from Joka to Taratala that includes Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala stations.

The rest of the underground stretch will have five stations – Kidderpore, Victoria, Park Street, Esplanade and BBD Bag. The land, identified between Victoria Memorial and Maidan area, will be used to build the underground stations and out-gates.