CISF seizes 804 gm gold worth `32L from airport
Kolkata: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel seized four gold bars weighing about 804 gram worth Rs 32 lakh from a passenger at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday.
After noticing unusual movement of the passenger, the CISF officials intercepted him at the pre- embarkation
security check (frisking) at domestic security hold area (SHA) of the Kolkata airport.
On suspicion of smuggling, the passenger was taken at a separate place in SHA for thorough checking. The passenger, identified as Sanju Vasita, who was allegedly trying to smuggle gold and about to board the Pune- bound flight from Kolkata airport was taken to a separate place for interrogation. During examination, CISF officials found four gold bars wrapped with carbon paper and black colour insulating tape, concealed by the passenger in his rectum.
"Sanju had handed over the gold bars worth Rs 32 lakh to the Customs officials. The investigation is underway," said a CISF official.
It might be mentioned that to dodge security agencies and bypass high import tax, smugglers are coming up with more creative ideas to smuggle gold. They would often do it by concealing the gold inside trolley bag wheels or in a paste form (which closely resembles human excreta).
(Image from timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
