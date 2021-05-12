CISF personnel fail to turn up, SDPO summoned

Kolkata: The CISF personnel who were summoned by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the firing incident that took place at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on April 10 did not appear on Tuesday.



On Monday, the summon was sent to the Inspector General (IG) of the CISF asking the six CISF personnel, including four Constables and two officers to appear before the CID sleuths on Tuesday.

According to a senior CID official, they are nurturing the legal aspects for their next step after the CISF personnel failed to appear. On Tuesday, CID summoned Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhanga Surajit Mondal for questioning.

He has been asked to appear at the Bhabani Bhavan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Sitalkuchi on Wednesday.

In a tweet he informed that he is going to Cooch Behar to visit a few areas, including Sitalkuchi.