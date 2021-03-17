CISF not cooperating in Pamela drug case

Kolkata: The CISF personnel who were protecting BJP leader Rakesh Singh may face questioning by the Kolkata Police in connection with the New Alipore drug seizure case.



According to sources, since the past two days before February 19, Rakesh along with accused persons Amrit Singh and another person made reccee of the area in his car. Cops came to know that a few CISF personnel were present inside the car on those days.

Sources informed that recently a letter has been given to the VVIP security wing of CISF seeking details of those personnel who were engaged to protect Rakesh. However, till Tuesday no reply was given on behalf of the CISF.

Apart from the CISF personnel who used to travel with the BJP leader, cops may question those who were deployed at his home as well. They may provide some more lead into the investigation of the case about who used to visit the BJP leader and about his whereabouts.

If no reply comes within another few days, the Detective Department may

send another letter on the same subject seeking cooperation.