'CISF men performing duty close to visitors will not carry weapon'

kolkata: The Indian Museum authority has decided that from now on the CISF personnel, who will be performing duty in the close proximity of the visitors, will not carry any weapon.



Due to the impact of the firing incident, the number of visitors has drastically gone down on Sunday. On Sunday, the Head Constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Akshay Kumar Mishra—who was arrested for killing one of his senior colleagues and attempting murder of an Assistant Commandant (AC) inside the Indian Museum—was remanded to police custody for 14 days after he being produced at the Bankshall Court.

Mishra claimed that he was being disturbed by some of his superiors for the past few months.

But Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) R K Sarangi was not his target. He was shot accidentally when Mishra had aimed the gun at AC Subir Ghosh.

Mishra was grilled throughout Saturday night in Lalbazar. During interrogation, the accused claimed that he had submitted a leave application as his father died a few days ago but it was rejected for unknown reasons.

Later, he claimed that a few of his superiors were disturbing him for the past two months. On Saturday during the roll call session, Mishra suddenly snatched the AK-47 from H C Murty, who was on sentry duty, and started firing.

Murty told the cops that when Mishra was taking his AK-47, he thought that being a superior he was checking the rifle. So, he did not try to resist. Sarangi, who was Mishra's colleague, was shot five times when he tried to stop the accused from firing. Mishra told the cops that his intention was not to kill Sarangi but he came in line of firing and was shot. However, Mishra admitted that he was firing at an Inspector and Ghosh with the intention to kill them.

Police also came to know that Mishra was also holding the charge of the armory inside the CISF installation in the Indian Museum and had access to the arms and ammunition.

On Sunday, post mortem examination of Sarangi's body was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to his family members, who would go to Dhenkanal in Odisha for his last rites. Late on Saturday night, forensic experts visited the Indian Museum and collected samples.