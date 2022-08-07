CISF jawan shoots dead senior, injures another at Indian Museum

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) was killed while an assistant commandant Subir Ghosh was injured in a firing incident inside the barrack adjacent to the Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall inside the premises of the Indian Museum in Park Street on Saturday evening.



The bullet was fired using an AK-47 rifle by one of his colleagues who is ranked as head constable.

"An ASI of CISF has been killed while an assistant commandant has been injured. We are conducting a detailed investigation to find out what prompted the CISF head constable in committing such an act," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said after visiting the spot of the incident.

The deceased Ranjit Sarangi who hailed from Odisha was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital.

Subir Ghosh, assistant commandant, who sustained bullet injuries, is under treatment at the trauma care centre of SSKM Hospital. Preliminary investigations have revealed that at least 15 rounds of bullets were fired. The accused, identified as Akshay Kumar Mishra from Dhenkanal in Odisha, has been arrested.

Sources said Mishra was denied leave to attend his father's funeral and was mentally not stable. Shortly after he was captured, in his first statement he said: "Galti ho gayee" (I made a mistake).

According to police sources, the news of the indiscriminate firing was first reported at around 6.30 pm following which combat as well as the QRT team led by DC (Central) Rupesh Kumar, rushed to the spot. Coordination was soon established with the accused.

It was a challenging task on the part of the Kolkata Police to convince the accused to surrender. Several police officials, including Goyal, wore bullet-proof jackets as they entered the museum premises.

A commando force under the Kolkata Police used dragon lights to undertake the capture operation of the armed shooter. Visuals from the scene showed the car which came under fire riddled with bullet marks. The seat was seen covered with blood marks.

After a sustained effort for nearly two hours, the police finally succeeded in disarming the armed CISF jawan and captured him. The AK-47 rifle that he was carrying was fully loaded, said sources.

The accused person bore a grudge towards Ghosh, who, being the assistant commandant, was the in-charge of security at the Indian Museum.

"We have sought a report from the CISF authorities within 24 hours on what led to the incident," Arijit Dutta Chowdhury, Director, Indian Museum, said.

According to sources, there were no visitors inside the museum at the time of the incident as it had closed at 6 pm.

The CISF had taken charge of the museum security in December 2019 from Kolkata Police.

The concern over the security of the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial was raised way back in 2004 by environmentalist Subhas Datta after a Buddha sandstone bust was stolen from the museum.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken up the investigation of the case but was unable to make any breakthrough. The matter had gone to the Supreme Court, which had prodded the Centre for the deployment of CISF security at both Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum.