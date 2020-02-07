CISF arrests woman, seizes 500 gm gold powder at airport
Kolkata: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has nabbed a woman and seized 500 gram gold in powder form, early on Friday morning.
According to CISF, early on Friday the woman identified as Parveen Sultana Abdul Rasheed, arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata from Bangkok. She was supposed to board a Chennai-bound flight from Kolkata later.
During security check a CISF personnel noticed the presence of some metallic object on her body.
Immediately she was detained and taken to a separate room where women CISF personnel carried out intensive search, following which a transparent plastic packet was found concealed in her body and covered with sanitary pads. Inside the packet was some sort of yellow metal powder weighing about 500 grams.
Later, the metal was found to be gold and Rasheed was asked for documents which
she failed to provide. Following that, she
along with the seized gold powder was handed over to Customs department for further
legal action.
