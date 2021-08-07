Circulation of fake info case: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appears before sleuths

Kolkata: BJP MLA from Asansol South Agnimitra Paul appeared before Birbhum district's Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday in connection with a case lodged against her on alleged charges of circulating false information.

Birbhum police had initiated a case claiming that Paul's claim in a post on social media regarding sexual assault of a woman in the post-poll situation was incorrect. A case under Sections 501, 502, 505, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was started. After the elections, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum then stated that a few stray incidents had taken place but there was no incident of sexual assault.

Coming out of the police station, Paul said: "I had tweeted in connection with some incidents of post-poll violence and my post came in the social media after receiving a phone call from a woman, who had claimed that she was a victim of sexual assault. The police had lodged a case in this regard. So I turned up at the police station".