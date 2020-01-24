Circuit Bench of Consumer Dispute Redressal to be set up at Rajarhat

Kolkata: A circuit bench of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will be set up at Rajarhat so that people from Bengal having consumer-related issues no longer have to go to Delhi, said state Consumer Affairs minister Sadhan Pande.



He was speaking at the inauguration of 3-day-long 'Kreta Suraksha Mela' at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. The minister also pointed out that the state government had some limitation in redressing the cases involving more than Rs 1 crore in the consumer courts of the state. Once the new circuit bench comes into existence in the city, the people from Bengal who have become victims of fraud will be able to get justice in the state itself.

It may be mentioned that after coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had created a separate department for consumer affairs, aimed at quick redressal of consumer-related cases.

The state government has laid utmost emphasis on the same so that nobody can be duped by unscrupulous businessmen. The department earlier existed with the state Food and Supply department.

Right to Public Service Commission, a body that stipulates time limits for providing notified public services, has been set up in the state following the instruction of the Chief Minister. The commission's job is to make people aware that they are entitled to get various services in the government departments and civic bodies within a stipulated time.

During his speech the minister also mentioned that in addition to the district-level redressal units, many other such units are coming up in the sub-division level so that people can get justice at their doorsteps. According to the minister, five new redressal units are coming up at Basirhat in North 24-Parganas, Chanchal in Malda, Jangipur in Murshidabad, Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas and Haldia in East Midnapore each.

A consumer court would soon be set up in Sealdah Court as well, the minister announced. A consumer court has already been set up in North Bengal and Asansol to redress consumer-related cases in those areas.

"We have already filed a case against Cox & Kings, a tour and travel agency that has allegedly duped people of around Rs 400 crore in the state, who had paid the money to book international trips. After considering the seriousness of the matter, the state government decided to file a lawsuit against the agency on behalf of the consumers," Pande said.

The 'Kreta Suraksha Mela' is being organised to spread awareness among the people on consumer rights and the speedy redressal of complaints.