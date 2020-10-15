Cinema halls to reopen today with Covid norms

Kolkata: Most single-screen cinema halls and multiplexes in the state are reopening on Thursday after remaining closed for around six-and-a-half months due to Covid pandemic.



There are at least 250 single-screen cinema halls in Bengal along with nearly 100 multiplexes.

After the relaxations were announced by the state government, the authorities had initiated the tasks of cleaning and needed maintenance of electronic gadgets mainly at the single screens. As a result most of the single screen cinema halls are ready to throw it open for people from Thursday onward.

In single-screen cinema halls, the audience have to sit leaving one chair in between. Piya Sengupta, president of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), said: " All precautionary measures including sanitisation after each show will be ensured. We are stressing on e-tickets besides the counter tickets." People have to maintain physical distance while standing at the lobby before entering the hall and it will also be followed when people will leave the theatre after a show.

Standard operating procedures will also be followed at the multiplexes to ensure safety of audiences. There will be not more than 50 percent occupancy in cinema theatres with adjacent seats on either side left vacant. There will be floor marking at box office and food counters besides encouraging digital modes of transactions. One will be allowed entering the theatre only after thermal checking and one will not be allowed to enter if any symptom is found. There will be sanitisation after every show.

Interestingly, authorities of the INOX that has 59 screens in 15 multiplexes in Bengal including 9 in Kolkata are also keeping PPE kits available for purchase. Three of its multiplexes, at Swabhumi, Madhyamgram and Darjeeling – are reopening on Thursday. Amitava Guha Thakurta, Regional Director at INOX(East), said: "We will be gradually opening our multiplexes as per operational readiness."