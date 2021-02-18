CID to probe bomb attack on Bengal minister

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday handed over the investigation into the attack on state minister Jakir Hossain, who was seriously injured in a bomb blast, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

At least two other persons, who were with the Trinamool Congress MLA of Jangipur, were also injured in the incident which occurred ahead of the assembly election in the state due in April-May this year.

Hossain was brought to the SSKM Hospital here on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit, state minister Firhad Hakim said, adding that a medical board has been formed to look into his health condition.

"The investigation has been handed over to the CID. A team of forensic experts have visited the spot this morning," a senior police officer said.



