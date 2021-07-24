CID to probe Bankura child trafficking case

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation of the child trafficking case of Bankura.



On Friday, a CID team comprising five members of its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) visited the Bankura Sadar police station to learn about the investigation conducted so far.

According to sources, after necessary paperwork of handing over of the case, the CID team questioned the three accused, who are presently in police custody, including the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kamal Kumar Rajoria.

The accused will be produced before the Bankura court on Saturday after completion of the police remand. Sources informed that CID may appeal for their police remand on Saturday for the purpose of interrogation.

On July 18 afternoon, a few Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of Kalapathar area in Bankura block 1 spotted that four children were being forced to board a van on the Bankura-Purulia state highway, adjacent to the school.

When the TMC workers went to the spot, they found Rajoria was standing there. When the party workers questioned why the children were being forced, the principal fled from the spot.

Smelling a rat, TMC workers and a few local persons started questioning two women sitting inside the van. Thus, the incident came to light.

After police were informed, cops arrested Rajoria and seven other employees, including a few teachers of the school. The inquiry revealed that the children were being brought from Durgapur Steel Plant main gate and Kada road area for being sold to issueless couples. A day after Rajoria and others' arrest, another man identified as Bikash Gupta was picked up by the police. State Woman and Child Welfare minister Shashi Panja alleged that Rajoria has connections with the BJP.