CID team reconstructs Sitalkuchi firing incident using drones

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reconstructed the firing incident of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Monday using drones.



The SIT was led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CID Kalyan Mukhopadhyay. At first, the CID team questioned the boy, who became senseless on April 10, following which the alleged violence was triggered resulting in the killing of four persons by the CISF personnel. The SIT members also interrogated two women and a few others regarding the incident. Their statements were recorded as well. After talking to the local people, the CID team went to the spot where the incident had taken place. The whole incident was reconstructed by the investigating officials in presence of local people and district police officers. Pictures were taken from all angles and also a drone was used to record the reconstruction procedure. It may be mentioned that the CISF personnel who had allegedly fired several rounds on April 10 at booth number 126 at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi, were summoned for interrogation by the SIT. But, they did not appear. Again, they were summoned to appear for interrogation during the last week of May.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Mathabhanga police station and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhanga were interrogated and their statements were recorded.