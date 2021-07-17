CID team probing death of Suvendu's bodyguard questions latter's colleagues

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday afternoon interrogated colleagues of Suvendu Adhikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty, who reportedly shot himself dead in 2018.



On Thursday at around 4 pm, the CID team reached the district police lines at Maniktala in Tamluk. There, they interrogated the cops who were part of Suvendu's security team. Sources informed that they were asked about whether any unnatural behaviour of Suvabrata was noticed before the incident. Also, the CID officers asked them about their positions inside the barrack. They were questioned about the situation on October 13, 2018 — the day of the incident. The interrogation continued till night and the CID officers left the police line around 10 pm.

On Wednesday, the four-member CID team visited the police barrack adjacent to Suvendu's house. They also clicked photographs of the room where Suvabrata used to stay. After visiting the barrack, the cops interacted with Dibyendu Adhikari, Suvendu's brother, for a while and left the place. Earlier, Suvabrata's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty along with his brother and father were interrogated. Suparna had lodged a complaint on July 7 as she was doubtful about her husband's death. She claimed that before the incident had taken place, Suvabrata had called her to inform her that he was going home.