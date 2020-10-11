CID team off to Bihar to nab 6 contract killers

Kolkata: The special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is heading to Nalanda, Bihar, to get hold of the six contract killers of Manish Shukla murder case who are still at large.



Sources said the CID officers came to know that Shukla had attended a rally in support of the Farm Bill at Barrackpore the day before he was murdered, that is on October 3. The police have got hold of the photographs of the six accused after scanning the CCTV footage of the roads through which the rally had passed. Even Subodh Yadav, who was arrested earlier, has revealed the nickname of these six persons to the police.

The investigating officers have also come to know that one dreaded criminal from Bihar – Subodh Kumar Singh – was the medium to contact the contract killers. Police also learnt that Singh, who is at present in the correctional home, has allegedly played a crucial role in the murder. Allegations have also cropped up that the contract killers sent by Singh had even visited the office of BJP MP Arjun Singh, who refuted the allegations.

Sources added that the police came to know that Singh was being contacted by Nasir Khan, another arrested person in the murder case. Another arrested person, Md Khurram, revealed that Singh is at present in a correctional home in Bihar.

The CID officers are heading to Nalanda to get Singh in their custody so that they can question him to get the whereabouts of the six contract killers. Investigation revealed that the miscreants did scrutiny of the area, including Barrackpore Chiriamore and BT Road adjacent area.

The investigation further revealed that Shukla had even ordered for eight cups of tea just before the incident in a roadside stall adjacent to the spot where he was shot dead. The police are trying to identify the people for whom the order was placed.