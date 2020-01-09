CID takes charge of Sujapur violence case, 12 nabbed

Kolkata: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken up the investigation of violence at Sujapur in Kaliachak, Malda, on Thursday morning following instruction from state headquarters Nabanna.



A team has reportedly reached Sujapur and started its probe. Meanwhile, 12 persons have been identified and arrested in connection with the violence which took place on Wednesday.

According to sources, after the vandalism that occurred on Wednesday during the Bharat bandh called by 26 trade unions, a case was initiated at Kaliachak police station. Later police scrutinised the CCTV footages and identified several persons who were seen vandalising and setting fire to police vehicles. By Thursday morning seven of them were arrested.

Meanwhile, CID officials have gone to Sujapur and have taken charge of the case. Following the handover of the case related documents, CID nabbed five more persons by Thursday afternoon.

Sources informed that CID will also investigate the case of police personnel who were seen vandalising cars in video footage. Though Superintendent of Malda, Alok Rajoria admitted that some police personnel were seen vandalising some cars, CID officials are not sure whether those seen in the footage were actually police personnel. CID suspects that some people may have worn police uniforms and vandalised those cars. But before a proper investigation has been conducted, CID officials refused to comment on the matter.

On Wednesday bandh supporters allegedly vandalised many government and police vehicles in Sujapur following which the area turned into a battlefield. It is alleged that the Left and Congress workers put up a blockade on National Highway (NH) 34. Police officials primarily tried to request the bandh supporters to withdraw the blockade but failed. After police tried to force the bandh supporters to remove the blockade, the situation turned violent. The bandh supporters then allegedly pelted stones and hurled bombs at the police. They even vandalised several vehicles and set ablaze a police official's car. To defend and disperse the violent mob, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets following which the situation was controlled.