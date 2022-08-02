CID suspects cash exchanged at a Kolkata hotel

KOLKATA: The three suspended Congress MLAs of Jharkhand, who were arrested from Ranihati in Howrah with Rs 50 lakh, were staying at a hotel in Sudder Street.

During the probe, the officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) suspected that the exchange of money was done in the city as a man was seen on surveillance camera footage entering the hotel with a bag.

The same person was seen leaving the premises empty handed a few moments later. Sleuths also came to know that the names of the arrested Congress MLAs, Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari were not mentioned in the hotel's register book. CID officials are questioning the hotel authority why the names were not mentioned in the register as per the law. The trio left the hotel in the evening in an SUV for Mandarmani. The three MLAs reportedly went to Guwahati on Friday and returned to Kolkata on Saturday. CID officials are trying to find out why the MLAs went to Guwahati.