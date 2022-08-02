CID summons BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned BJP MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana, in connection with the alleged scam of Kalyani AIIMS recruitment.



On Monday, CID officials questioned Niladri's daughter Maitri Dana, who was appointed in the Kalyani AIIMS. Later in the evening, Niladri was summoned and he was asked appear in Bhabani Bhavan on Friday.

It was alleged that Niladri had used his influence to arrange job for his daughter in the AIIMS Kalyani.



An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant Sariful Islam on May 20 at the Kalyani Police Station naming Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar, MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana and four others.

After taking over the investigation, CID had questioned Maitri earlier but found some ambiguities due to which she was again questioned on Monday.

According to sources, the complainant alleged that the BJP leaders misused their position to arrange jobs for people close to them at Kalyani AIIMS.

The Director of AIIMS Kalyani, Ramji Singh is one of the accused persons in the FIR filed in the case.