CID summons Assam bizman in J'Khand MLAs' 'cash haul case'

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned a Guwahati-based businessman in connection with the case of Rs 49 lakh recovery from three suspended Congress MLAs of Jharkhand.



According to sources, while probing the case CID sleuths came to know about a Guwahati based businessman Ashok Dhanuka under whose instruction the money was delivered to the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs.

The notice which was issued on Saturday was delivered at Dhanuka's residence on Sunday.

CID officers on Sunday reached Guwahati in Assam to deliver the notice under 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC. CID officials alleged that again on Sunday they were obstructed by the Assam Police. When the CID team reached Dhanuka's residence found Assam Police guarding the house.

The CID officials were prevented from serving the notice. Later the CID team went to the local police station where they were informed about the same.

After a while CID team were escorted to Dhanuka's residence where the notice was pasted on the wall of the house. It was further alleged that the Assam Police team was attached to the Bengal CID team to follow them wherever they went.

It may be mentioned that earlier CID teams were obstructed in Delhi and Assam a few days ago. A CID team had been to Delhi for a search operation at the house of one Sidharth Majumder whose involvement was found in the case. Also another CID team was allegedly obstructed while collecting CCTV footage of the Guwahati airport.

Earlier, the Congress had alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA, and lodged a police complaint against its three legislators arrested in West Bengal's Howrah with a huge amount of cash. Acting on a tip-off, the West Bengal Police had intercepted a sports utility vehicle in which Congress MLAs — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari — were travelling, and allegedly found nearly half a crore of rupees in cash in the vehicle.

After questioning, they were formally arrested the next day.