CID sleuths to visit Sitalkuchi firing spot

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is scheduled to visit the Sitalkuchi firing incident spot on Monday.



According to sources, the SIT led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID, Kalyan Mukhopadhyay, will go to the firing spot at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi in order to inspect the spot and talk to local people.

The SIT members may also talk to the family members of the four victims of the CISF firing. CID officers may reconstruct the whole incident soon after interacting with the family members of the victims.

It may be mentioned that the CISF personnel who are accused of firing on April 10 did not appear before the SIT despite multiple summons. As per the last summon sent, they were asked to appear physically at the Bhabani Bhavan during the last week of May.