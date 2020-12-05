CID names Mukul Roy as 'conspirator' in a Trinamool leader's murder case

Kolkata: BJP national vice- president Mukul Roy has been named 'conspirator' in the second supplementary chargesheet filed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas.



The investigating agency of the murder of the MLA from Krishnaganj has filed the second supplementary chargesheet at a court in Nadia stating Roy's involvement in it as a "conspirator" behind the crime. It may be mentioned that the name of another BJP leader and the party's MP Jagannath Sarkar arrived in the first supplementary chargesheet that the CID had filed in September in this connection.

Beside Sarkar, Roy was also being questioned by the investigating officers in connection with the murder of the MLA. A case was initiated in this connection and allegations of involvement of BJP leaders and workers had cropped up soon after the incident.

The police had earlier arrested some of the accused including Kartick Mondol and Sujit Mondol in this connection. Sources said that the investigating officers have also come to know about telephonic conversation between some political leaders with that of one of the accused. Investigating officers have named Roy in the chargesheet after they found his alleged role as a "conspirator" in the murder case.

Roy, however, refuted all allegations claiming that he has been framed.

It was on February 9 when Biswas was shot dead from a point blank range when he was attending a programme of Saraswati Puja at Majdia in Nadia. Some miscreants approached him as soon as he came down off a dais and opened fire on him. The miscreants had managed

to flee before the people present there had managed to understand what actually took

place. Biswas was declared brought dead when taken to hospital.