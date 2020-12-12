CID nabs one more in BJP leader's murder case

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested another accused in connection to the murder case of BJP leader Manish Shukla late on Thursday night from Kalyani Expressway.



According to CID officials, the accused person was identified as Nasir Ali Mondol of Basanti in South 24 Parganas. The accused is suspected to be one of the main conspirators of Shukla's murder. He had connections with several other accused persons. Though his name cropped up a few days after Shukla was murdered, police failed to trace him.

On Thursday night, cops were tipped off about his location on Kalyani Expressway and a raid was conducted. Till date 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier, CID had been to Bihar on several occasions to seek custody of a contract killer, who is an under trial prisoner in Patna. But due to the Bihar Assembly Elections the appeal from the CID was not granted.

He is being interrogated to find out with whom he has been maintaining contact while evading police.

Shukla was shot dead by several miscreants on October 4 night when he stopped near Titagarh police station to have tea.

After murdering Shukla, the miscreants fled from the spot riding motorcycles, which were seized a few days later along with a firearm from Sodepur area.