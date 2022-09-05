CID nabs fish trader, seizes about Rs 1.39 cr from his house

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a fish trader and seized about Rs 1.39 crore from his house in Malda on Sunday afternoon.



The businessman Jay Prakash Saha is allegedly involved in illegal narcotics business.

According to CID, recently the sleuths were tipped off about Saha, a resident of Ghaksole are at Gazole in Malda, who deals in fish and is also involved in illegal business of narcotic element phensedyl. Also, he kept huge amount of money relating to the illegal business at his home.

Acting on the tip off, Saha was under strict vigil of the CID personnel and on Sunday a raid was conducted at his house with the help of the Malda District Police. During the raid, cops found about Rs 1.39 crore from Saha's house.

Sources informed that during the preliminary interrogation Saha indicated that the amount seized from his house was earned from his illegal business. Police had arranged a note counting machine to count the seized money.

The amount was revealed after counting the notes after almost three hours. CID will produce Saha in the concerned court with an appeal for his police custody for further investigation.

Sources informed that CID officials are trying to find out the other persons involved in the illegal trade of phensedyl syrup.