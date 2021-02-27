CID nabs 2 in Nimtita case

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the blast in which Jakir Hossain, Minister of State (MoS) for Labour department and around 24 others sustained injuries.



According to the CID, after the incident, a case was registered at the Azimganj Government Railway Police (GRP) station under Sections of 307 IPC (attempt to murder ), 326 IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) along with the Explosive Substances Act.

After the CID took up the investigation, it detained a few persons and interrogated them. The investigating officials also came to know about the arrested duo, identified as Abu Samad and Sahidul Islam, alias Chemical Sahidul.

They were nabbed from Suti area. Sources informed that Islam was earlier arrested during 2011 after an explosion took place at his house at Suti in Murshidabad.

However, at that time no terror link of Islam was found. But, whether he has developed any connection with any terror outfit is being investigated. Police are interrogating the duo.

Meanwhile, raids are also being conducted regularly to nab few other suspects.

Hossain is still undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital. Sources claimed that his condition is stable and he is recovering.