CID arrests one in connection with BJP MLA Debendranath Roy's death

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested one of the accused persons in connection with the death of MLA of Hemtabad, Debendranath Roy on Tuesday night.



On Monday, one of the accused persons whose names were written in a note which was found from Roy's shirt's pocket. On Monday evening Malda police detained one of the accused identified as Nilay Sinha who was later handed over to CID. After interrogating Sinha, CID on Tuesday night arrested him.

CID officials are trying to trace another accused person identified as Mahbud Ali who is still absconding. Roy had reportedly given the duo around Rs 1.5 lakh as he wanted to set up a rice mill. After a long period when the project did not materialise, Roy claimed his money back but none of them returned the amount.

As a result Roy went in to depression and committed 'suicide' on Monday.

CID officials are interrogating Sinha to find out what he and Ali has done with the money taken from Roy. Also police are trying to find out whether they had started any venture keeping Roy in the dark.