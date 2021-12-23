Christmas: Traffic to be suspended in Park Street from Dec 24 afternoon

Kolkata: Movement of vehicles along Park Street may get suspended from the afternoon of December 24 in order to avoid any untoward incident during celebration of Christmas.



According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, the restriction will commence from 4 pm on December 24. No goods vehicle will be allowed to move along the AJC Bose Road, Harish Mukherjee road, Strand road, Red Road, Mayo road Cathedral road, Chowrangee road, Esplanade crossing and Government Place East.

Sources informed that around 1500 police personnel will be deployed in the Park Street area on Christmas Eve for security reasons. Cops will also use drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd along the Park Street.

Both way traffic movement of all kinds of vehicles will not be implemented before 2 am on December 24 night on Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani and other connecting roads except Chowrangee road. Queensway will be made one way from East to West as and when required. On December 25, Park Street from Jawahar Lal Nehru road crossing up to Wood Street crossing and Middleton Street will be closed for vehicular movement as an when required.

No Parking restrictions will be imposed on Park Street from Jawahar Lal Nehru road to Wood Street, Middleton Street, Short Street, Ho Chi Min Sarani, Camac Street from Middleton Street to Short Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road from Royed Street to Park Street, Little Russel Street, Free School Street from Park Street to Kyd Street and Elliot Road.