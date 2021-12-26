Christmas: City restaurants see surge in demand of online food delivery

Kolkata: Restaurants witnessed significant increase in online delivery as the city soaked in the Christmas and New Year spirit amid fear of Omicron spreading across the country.

"We skipped dining at the restaurants during the Christmas eve this year to ensure safety. Rather than going to the restaurants we ordered food online to avoid crowded places," said a resident of Picnic Garden.

Decked-up with dazzling lights, Park Street turned out to be the crowd-puller. Mesmerised by the beautiful decorations on both sides of the road, people were spotted shooting mobile videos of the iconic Park Street on December 25. While fine dining restaurants in Kolkata welcomed state government's decision for relaxation in night curfew norms between December 24 and January 1, city eateries claimed they have started getting more orders for home delivery.

"There is a huge rush of customers in our outlets. The graph of online delivery is also increasing upwards. We have to work even harder to deliver Christmas orders tonight," said a general manager of a restaurant cum café in the heart of the city. Various restaurant owners said that they have been getting more orders for online food deliver.