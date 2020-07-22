Chopra death case: Three family members of minor girl arrested

Darjeeling: The father and two brothers of the deceased Chopra girl were arrested based on the complaint lodged by family members of Firoz



Ali whose dead body had been recovered from a pond in Chaturagach village of Chopra.

The accused persons have been remanded to police custody for 10 days after they were produced at the Islampur Court. Incidentally on Sunday Chopra in North Dinajpur

was a witness to sporadic violence over the alleged murder of a girl who had recently completed her Madhyamik examination.

The family of the deceased girl claimed that she had gone missing from Saturday. After her body was recovered on Sunday, her family members claimed that she had been raped and murdered.

They had pointed fingers at one Firoz Ali, also a resident of the same village. Inquest reports suggested that the girl had died of poisoning and that there

were no marks of physical or sexual assault. On Monday Firoz's dead body was found floating in a pond in the same village. Based on the complaint lodged by Firoz's family, Asnath Singha, father of the deceased girl along with brothers Madhu Singha and Krishna Singha were arrested and produced at an Islampur court on Tuesday.

"The deceased girl Mampi Singha had an affair with the deceased boy Firoz Ali. The boy had received threats from Mampi's brother Krishna Singha recently. The three have been charged under Sections 302 (murder,) 201 (disappearance of evidence;) 364 (abducting with the intent of murder.) They have been remanded to ten days of police custody" stated Sanjay Bhawal, Assistant Public Prosecutor.

On Sunday roadblocks had been put up; NBSTC buses and police vehicles torched; shops were ransacked and many persons including policemen were injured. 22 persons have

been arrested in connection with this. "Police is investigating both the cases and looking into all possible aspects of the incident including social ostracism, parental pressure and role played by some persons in hiding, misleading and diverting the attention from the actual incident" West Bengal Police had tweeted on Monday.