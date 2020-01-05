Cholo Gram e project kick-starts in districts

Kolkata: 'Cholo Gram e' (go to villages), a facsimile project of 'Didi ke Bolo' an initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been kick-started in the districts where senior administrative officials and local Panchayat functionaries would go to doorsteps of the people to iron out the problems the villagers might have been facing while availing various social schemes of the government.



The district administrative officials of West Burdwan have already started visiting the villages to listen to the grievances of the beneficiaries of government schemes.

Pandaveswar Jitendra Tiwary launched the project in his constituency. Tiwary also held a meeting with the senior officials and Panchayat functionaries of the district to chalk out a blueprint on how various public representatives would visit the households to ascertain if the people are availing the benefits of various government schemes.

The Panchayat officials and other administrative officials of the district would visit the villages three days a week and inquire about the implementation of various social schemes by the state government.

Those who would collect information from various villages would conduct a meeting and submit a report on the basis of their findings to the district officials. The move was taken up to ensure better services to the people.

After starting it from Pandaveswar, the campaign would then be implemented in other parts of the state. After the immense success of 'Didi ke Bolo' a similar campaign has been taken up in the rural areas. Lakhs of people from across the state registered their complaints and also gave their suggestions to 'Didi ke Bolo' platform to draw the attention of the Chief Minister.

Under the 'Cholo Gram e' campaign, the senior administrative officials in the districts including the District Magistrates would visit the villages, spend time there and listen to the grievances of the beneficiaries of the various state government schemes. The Hooghly district administration had conducted a camp for two days on December 12-13, 2019, at Balagarh to ensure that people can avail the benefits of all the government schemes.

During the camp, the senior officials inquired if the villagers had been facing problems while availing the services.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a meeting at the state Secretariat a few months ago, had asked the District Magistrates to hold camps in the villages thereby giving a platform to the masses to come up with their problems and provide suggestions to the government.

Many of the beneficiaries in the villages do not often get the opportunity to express their concerns to the top government officials.