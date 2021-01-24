Chokher Alo: Over 2.5L people get eye treatment at doorsteps

Kolkata: More than 2.5 lakh people received eye treatment at their doorsteps in the districts under the 'Chokher Alo' scheme since its inception on January 4.



The scheme has received an unprecedented success among the people in the rural areas as they are now receiving health facilities from the camps being organised close to their houses. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Under this scheme, the camps are being held in each district where the beneficiaries are getting their eyes checked and cataract surgeries done without any delay. Medicines and spectacles are delivered to the houses of the beneficiaries within 24 hours after visiting the camps.

The eye treatment is also free in all the district hospitals and medical colleges but the beneficiaries have to wait for a few days to get their surgeries done. In case of 'Chokher Alo', the services are provided to the beneficiaries instantly. The doctors, nurses and health workers are attending camps on a regular basis. Modern technology based apparatus are being used at each camp. The camps are going on in 529 Gram Panchayats and 85 Municipal areas. It may be mentioned here that most of the beneficiaries are from the rural areas.

One of the prime objectives of the scheme is to ensure that people in the rural areas can avail hassle free eye treatment at their doorsteps and the beneficiaries no longer require to wait for cataract surgeries. The patients can receive various eye related treatment without waiting for long. The Health department officials are amazed to see the response of the newly introduced scheme. The number of camps will be increased gradually.

According to health department sources, around 62,280 people have received spectacles after undergoing an eye test at the camp while cataract operations have been performed on more than 4,813 patients. More than 20,259 patients have received free medicine after check-up at these camps. Murshidabad has registered maximum treatment under the scheme so far followed by Hooghly and Nadia.