Chittaranjan Seva Sadan: 102 posts approved for Mother & Child Hub

KOLKATA: State Health department has given administrative approval for creation of 102 posts for smoothly running the 300-bedded Mother and Child hub that is coming up at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan.



Out of total 102 posts, there are around 15 general duty medical officers, 40 staff nurses. The department earlier created 94 posts including general duty medical officers, nursing staff and other health workers at the Mother & Child Hub (MCH) at Canning Sub-divisional hospital of South 24-Parganas. Approval has been given for the procurement of various equipment.

Both these hubs will cater to a large number of patients especially from the southern fringes of the city and also from different parts of South 24-Parganas.

There will be a total 12 general duty medical officers and 40 nursing personnel in case of MCH at Canning.

The Health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail best quality treatment in various sub-divisional hospitals in the districts.