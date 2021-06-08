Chitpur Bridge to remain shut for 4 days

Kolkata: The Chitpur Bridge over circular canal will be closed for vehicular movement for four days in order to conduct its load capacity test.

The vehicular movement on the bridge will be suspended from 6 am on June 10 till 10 pm on June 13.

According to a joint advisory published by the Kolkata Police and KMDA, the bridge will be closed for its static and dynamic load test and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for maintenance works which need to be done.

During the closure period, Dunlop-bound vehicles coming along Central Avenue will be diverted from Raj Ballav Para to avail R G Kar Road, Belgachia Road and Raja Manindra Road to reach B T Road in Paikpara. Vehicles coming along the B T Road will have to avail Lock Gate flyover and P K Mukherjee road to reach Shyambazar five-point crossing.

Vehicles coming from Cossipore area will have to avail Cossipore Bridge and P K Mukherjee road to reach Shyambazar five-point crossing.