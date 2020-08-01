Chitpur ASI succumbs to Coronavirus

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Chitpur police station, who was suffering from COVID-19 infection for the past few days, died on Friday morning at a city hospital.



Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, expressing his condolence, tweeted: "Sad today we lost ASI

Tapan Chandra Kumar of Chitpur PS who was admitted in Hospital since July 24 after being tested as COVID +ve. CoronaMartyr Salute Fight Against Corona."

On Tuesday morning, Kolkata Police Constable Debendranath Tikri who was posted at Charu Market died due to Covid.

Few days before Tikri died, OC of the Equipment Cell in Kolkata Traffic Police, Abhignan Mukherjee passed away in a city hospital due to the virus.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, till Friday as many as 1,200 cops in Kolkata have been tested Covid positive and seven of them have succumbed to the virus. About 800 police personnel have been released after treatment.

This apart, several cops with Bidhannagar City Police have been tested Covid positive in the past few weeks.

Recently, a Sub Inspector of Eco Park police station tested positive.

Also, two officers including an Inspector posted in a police station of Bidhannagar City Police's Airport division, have tested Covid positive.

Few police personnel of Rajarhat traffic guard who

were tested positive have been cured and rejoined duty on Thursday.