Chitpore Canal Bridge to be closed for maintenance work

Kolkata: Chitpore Canal Circular Bridge will be closed for vehicular movement from December 26, due to maintenance work.



On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pandey Santosh informed that the maintenance work will be conducted only at night, due to which vehicular movement on the bridge will be suspended from 10 pm till 7 am each night till December 30.

During the period, vehicles coming from Central Avenue will be diverted from Bagbazar towards B T Road along Bagbazar Street. From Bagbazar Bata crossing, vehicles will move along B T Road and avail Talla Bridge.

Some vehicles will be diverted from Rajballavpara on Central Avenue along Bhupen Bose Avenue, to reach Shyambazar Five Point crossing, whereas vehicles coming along Cossipore Road will be diverted through P K Mukherjee Road and Manmatha Ganguly Road.

These regulations will continue till the maintenance work gets completed. Though the traffic movement will be restricted at night, it is feared that traffic congestion may occur due to the diversions.

If any bus operates during the period of traffic restriction, it will have to avail Belgachhia Bridge to reach Shyambazar. Due to the diversion, it is feared that pressure on Belgachhia Bridge may rise a lot.