Chit fund probe: CBI raids house of magician PC Sorcar Junior

Kolkata: Officials from the economic offences wing of the CBI on Friday carried out a search operation at the residence of noted magician P C Sorcar in connection with the chit fund scam involving Tower group.



Around 11:30 am, a CBI team consisting of 10 officials went to Sorcar's house in Mukundapur. It has been alleged that Sorcar was the brand ambassador of Tower group headed by Ramendu Chatterjee. The magician had received a huge amount of money for being the brand ambassador.

Sources informed that an agreement was made between Sorcar and the Tower group to set up a restaurant.

Though the project did not materialise, Sorcar received a huge amount of money from the Tower group it is alleged.

CBI sleuths are finding out whether any cash transactions had taken place between him and the Tower group. The central agency is also investigating about the agreements made between the magician and the Tower group.

His family members were questioned during the probe, it is learnt. Earlier in 2016, Sorcar was summoned by the CBI.

He went to the CBI office at CGO Complex, Salt Lake to submit some documents.