Chit fund case: CBI raids premises of MLA Subodh Adhikari

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted raids at the office along with house and flats of Bizpur MLA Subodh Adhikari in connection with Sanmarg Cooperative chit fund scam case.



Subodh's wife Rinku Adhikari, who lives in a flat inside a housing complex in Tala park area, alleged CBI had harassed her by wasting six hours time and ransacked the rooms.

On Sunday morning, a CBI team went to Subodh's house in Halisahar. Another team went to the Tala Park flat. The team conducted raid fort several hours in Halisahar and went to another housing complex in Golaghata area of Lake Town where Subodh has a flat. The team, which was conducting raid at the Tala Park flat, went to Subodh's another flat in Paikpara area. Rinku alleged that CBI officials told her that they are doing their duty and will have to answer their superiors. "They wasted my time. They just found a few receipts of LIC premium and documents related to an old bank account which was closed several years ago."