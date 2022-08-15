Chinsurah: Arms cache unearthed, 8 arrested

KOLKATA: An arms cache was unearthed and eight persons arrested from Kodalia Manasatala in Chinsurah of Hooghly on Saturday.



According to police, recently they came to know about suspicious movement of some people at the house of Sukumar Majhi alias Suku located at Kodalia Manasatala. Acting on the information cops were keeping a strict vigil on the house for the past few days. On Saturday cops from Chinsurah police station conducted a raid at the said house and found eight persons inside and an arms cache.

During a search of the house, cops found 20 fire arms including four pistols, 16 pipe guns, three empty magazines, 207 rounds of live ammunition which include 61 rounds of 9mm 141 rounds of 8mm and five rounds of .303 bullets.

Also cops found five fired cartridges and some sort of explosive substance weighing about two kg.

The fire arms and explosive substance were seized and the accused persons were taken into custody.

The recovery of the arms just before Independence Day has triggered tension in the area.

However cops suspect that the arms were being stored at the said house for delivery after the Independence Day as the security has been beefed up across the state which made it tough for the arms dealers to carry the arms.