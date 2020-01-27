Chinsura minor girl murder: Court gives death sentence to two

Kolkata: Chinsurah Court has given death sentence to two persons involved in the murder of a minor girl six years ago.



Manas Ranjan Sanyal, additional district sessions judge on Monday convicted Gaurav Mondol and Kaushik Malik under Section 363, 364 A and 302 of the IPC.

The victim, a resident of North Gopalpur under the Jorhat police station off Balagarh in Hooghly, was on her way back home from private tuition on December 12, 2014, when the incident occurred.

The accused along with a minor boy forced her to get down from her bicycle and tried to take her to a nearby bush. The girl cried for help which made the accused nervous. They then throttled the girl to death and left the body in the bush. As the girl did not return home, her parents tried to get in touch with her over her mobile phone. When the victim could be traced her parents went to Jorhat police station and lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, one of the accused called her parents and demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom.

The accused then took her body to a nearby place and chopped off her legs. The police started an investigation and arrested the three persons including the minor boy. The minor admitted to the crime. Following his tip-off, the two accused were nabbed.

The incident had created

a major ripple in the area. Local people thronged the court premises and expressed satisfaction when the judge pronounced the death sentences.