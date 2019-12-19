Chinmoy Guha wins Sahitya Akademi award

Kolkata: Chinmoy Guha, noted litterateur, got the Sahitya Akademi award for his book Ghumr Darja Thele on Wednesday.



Guha, the former vice chancellor of Rabindra Bharati is highly respected for his knowledge of French. His book Bridging East and West – Rabindranath Tagore and Romian Rolland contains letters between the two Nobel Laureates.

The letters are treasures from the point of view of literature and philosophy.

Garah Shankher Khoje O Ananyo Prabandho, Guha's masterpiece had created ripples in literary circles. Where the dreams cross: T.S Eliot and French Poetry had been appreciated by the academia all over the country.

A graduate from St. Xavier's College Guha did his post graduation from Calcutta University and did his PhD from Jadavpur University.

His write ups both in Bengali and English have a deep insight and take the readers to a different mental plane. A soft spoken scholar Guha is carrying out research in different areas of Bengali and English language. His lectures on tagore and Rolland delivered at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture in 2018 has received appreciation from scholars.