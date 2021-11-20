'Chingrighata footover bridge to be ready in Dec'

kolkata: The foot overbridge at Chingrighata will be thrown open for public in December. The announcement was made by state Fire and Emergency services minister Sujit Bose after he visited the site with senior officials from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Commissionerate. The inspection regarding progress of work at the site came two days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over a number of accidents taking place at Chingrighata crossing in the recent past at an administrative meeting of North 24-Parganas district.



"The police officials have informed me that the foot overbridge will be ready by this month itself. So it will be unveiled by December," Bose who is also the MLA of Bidhannagar said. Bose was accompanied by CEO KMDA Antara Acharya, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic)of Kolkata Police Pandey Santosh and DC(Traffic) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

The footbridge will have staircase as well as escalator facilities, including cycle ramp. The construction work had started in July 2020.

KMDA which is executing the foot overbridge has plans to set up an underpass in Chingrighata. "The general arrangement drawing made by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has been approved by us. RVNL is presently working on its desig . The underpass will be constructed in 50:50 sharing by RVNL and us," a senior KMDA official said.

KMDA has conducted a survey with help of IIT Kharapur to ascertain the cause of accidents and curb such incidents in the Chingrighata crossing. Cyclists are barred at Chingrighata crossing but yet people crossover from the eastern side towards Beliaghata - by foot or on cycles - to fetch water. Most of them are residents of Sukanta Nagar and Shanti Nagar.