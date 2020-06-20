Chinese troops didn't enter Indian territory, no posts taken over: PM

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave full support to the Centre in combating the situation that has come about in this hour of crisis after 20 Army personnel were killed in action with Chinese troops along the LAC, and urged the Centre not to allow Chinese investments in strategically important infrastructure sectors.



Earlier on Friday, while briefing the prominent political leaders about the situation at Line of Actual Control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one entered Indian territory nor were Indian posts taken over.

At an all-party meeting, he said the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice taught a "lesson" to those who had dared to look towards India and that the army has been given "freedom" to take necessary steps.

Meanwhile, addressing the all-party meeting, Banerjee said, "All India Trinamool Congress strongly expresses solidarity with the Centre to fight against the enemy unitedly. We will put up a united fight as one nation."

There were discussions on the present situation at Ladakh's Galwan Valley after the recent biggest military confrontation in the past five decades.

"We love our nation like anything, we are all together. We will not allow any country to hurt our nation and kill our brothers. We support whatever decision the Centre takes. But we should also exercise precautionary measures," Banerjee added.

She also gave a call not to involve China in crucial sectors including Railways, Telecommunication and Civil Aviation. "We might face some problems (in order to do so) but will figure it out with whatever we have in our country," she remarked.

Banerjee also thanked the Centre for convening the all-party meeting as it will leave a message of unitedly supporting the Defence forces and the jawans of India.

Strongly reacting against the attack, she said: "India wants peaceful relations with all its neighbouring countries. At the same time, there is no question of any compromise if the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated. China has a dictatorial form of government and can do whatever they feel like. But India is a democratic country where we all have to work together."

Banerjee also maintained: "China has violated agreements in 1962, 1967, 1975, 2015 and 2017. India will not bow down in front of China or any other country if it tries to take the upper hand considering themselves very powerful."