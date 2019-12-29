Chinese nationals nabbed with gold worth Rs 75 lakh at airport

Kolkata: Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Sunday morning with gold ingots worth Rs 75 lakh at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.



According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, on Sunday morning, two Chinese nationals, identified

as Meng Fanjun and Chengzhi Pei, were about to board a flight to Mumbai which was scheduled to depart at 8:15 am.

They arrived at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata from Guangzhou in China at 5:50 am on Sunday. Around 7:15 am, the duo approached for pre-embarkation security check at domestic Security Hold Area.

While Fanjun was crossing the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD), Assistant Sub Inspector of CISF, Ajeet Kumar observed unusual movement of the passenger and noticed the audiovisual alarm when the passenger was passing through the middle level of metal detector.

Almost at the same time another ASI of CISF identified as Sunil Kumar Verma, who was in-charge of another checking booth, noticed audio visual alarm at middle-level of DFMD through which Pei was crossing. The duo was taken in a separate place within the SHA.

During a thorough physical check, six pieces of gold ingots were found from Fanjun and three pieces from Pei. The ingots were wrapped with black color insulating tape concealed in their rectum.

The seized gold weighed 1884 grams which is worth Rs 75 lakh approximately. CISF seized the gold and detained Fanjun and Pei.

The Customs department at NSCBI Airport was informed. and the duo were handed over to the Customs officials along with the seized gold ingots.