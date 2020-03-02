China returning to normalcy post nCoV: Consul General of China

Kolkata: China, the nation which emerged as the centre of the Coronavirus epidemic, is now returning to normalcy, informed Consul General of China in Kolkata Zha Liyou on Monday.



"My dear friends. I am glad that I have received much support and encouragement. The people of China Town and Tirreti Bazaar have donated money to combat the deadly Coronavirus. It is the small and medium size businessmen who were badly affected. But more than 70 percent of those businessmen have resumed their work in China," said Liyou, during a prayer meet held to send message of love, solidarity and healing to the people of China held at Kolkata Press Club on Monday.

The prayer, organised by Rakshak Foundation (which has been teaching inmates at correctional homes across the state to create handcrafted items), was also attended by Qari Fazlur Rahman (Imam who leads the Red Road namaz during Eid), United Interfaith Foundation India (UIFI) secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia and other religious leaders of different faiths. "China is our neighbour. We are praying to Allah that the people recover from the disease (Coronavirus) soon," said Rahman.

While China's National Health Commission reported 202 new cases and 42 additional deaths as of March 1, two cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India. Screening of passengers is being done at 21 airports, 12 sea ports and 65 minor sea ports in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, one positive case of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been detected in Delhi and Telangana each on Monday.

The virus was first identified by health authorities in Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China's Hubei province. It is also a commercial center divided by the Yangtze and Han rivers.