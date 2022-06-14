Chimpanzee briefly escapes from cage in city Zoo, tranqualised & brought back

Kolkata: Panic ensued at the Alipore Zoological Garden on Monday after a chimpanzee named Buri managed to escape from its cage when the zoo authorities had gone to feed him.



Seeing the gate open, he had run out of the cage, causing a panic-like situation amidst the spectators.

The incident took place at around 10:15 am. According to the Zoo officials, the animal jumped out of the cage and descended into the water. There he swam into the surrounding moat.

The zoo management took immediate action. They removed the spectators from the premises and closed the gates of the zoo to ensure that he does not step out.

The chimpanzee was brought under control by tranquilizing it. At the time of the incident, a lot of visitors, including children, were present inside the zoo.

The parents have raised questions on the safety measures and the negligence by the zoo authorities.