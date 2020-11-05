Chilly nights, sultry days ahead, says weatherman

Kolkata: In the next couple of days, City will experience chilly nights and sultry days. After the mercury levels dropped by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday night, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the temperature may further dip by 5 degree Celsius—primarily during the night time, in the coming days.



By the end of the week, the temperature may touch the 20 degree mark in the city and suburbs during the night

time.

Though the lowest temperature stood at 22.4 late on Tuesday night, the mercury levels shot up the subsequent morning. Experts said the highest temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 33 degree Celsius, 2 notches above normal. According to the weather experts, clear sky in the city had paved the way for the temperature to slide down. The temperature started dropping from Tuesday afternoon. The lowest temperature on Tuesday evening hovered around 24.7 degree Celsius.

The experts emphasized that the city will witness significant fluctuations in the temperature. "In the early morning hours, people will feel the cold. But, during the day time people may feel discomfort due to the high humidity levels in the atmosphere. The water vapour level in the air would be around 90 per cent.

The temperature may further dip in various districts of South Bengal from November 5, particularly during night hours," a senior weather official said.

Meanwhile, the city doctors have warned people against the temperature variations, which may cause viral fever, cold and cough.