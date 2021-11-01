Chill in the air: In past 4 days, lowest temp in Kolkata falls by about 4 degree Celsius

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city dropped by 4 degree Celsius in the past 4 days due to the flow of northern wind.



People in the city will continue to feel comparatively cold weather particularly in the night and early morning hours.

The temperature is expected to drop further in the next couple of days. Some of the north Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted a drop in the temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius during the night on the weekend. The MeT office has not, however, predicted when the winter will officially set in.

The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 21.6 degree Celsius which is 1 degree below normal. As per MeT office prediction, the western districts may witness a further dip in the temperature.

The weather will be pleasant in the city and adjoining districts during Kali Puja, MeT office forecast.

A weather official said that Darjeeling, Kalimpong and some of the north Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next two days. People in both north and south Bengal may witness foggy mornings.

Temperature will drop below 20 degrees in the western districts. Sriniketan in Birbhum may witness around 18 degree Celsius. "There is a possibility of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal in the next week. North Western states of the country will get the impact of western disturbances from Monday.

"The sky will mostly remain clear in North 24-parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata. It will however rain in some pockets of north Bengal. The weather will mostly remain dry while early in the morning hours there will be fog in several south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. People in south Bengal will feel cold in the morning and late night hours due to fluctuating temperature. The temperature in the western districts like Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura will be lower by a few notches compared to the city," a weather official said.

The MeT office is yet to make any official announcement as to when the winter will set in. Cold condition is slated to prevail in the next couple of days particularly in the early morning and night, the weather office said. The temperature is expected to slide down further over the next 48 hours.

The mercury started sliding down after the sky had become clear.

Northern wind is bringing the cold air from the start of the week resulting in the drop in the temperature, said a weather official said.