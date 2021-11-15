Children's Day: Drama fest concludes in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A three-day drama festival concluded in Balurghat's Natyatirtha Manmatha Mancha auditorium on Sunday. It was dedicated to children to commemorate Children's Day.



A local theatre personality and assistant secretary of Sapath Theatre Group Tuhin Subhra Mandal said: "It was our target to inaugurate the drama festival in a different way by watering the saplings on the stage to provide the message to save trees for the sake of our own lives. Like the inauguration, we concluded the festival in an unconventional way by involving children who make this world a beautiful place for us to commemorate Children's Day."

According to him, the children are the emblem of innocence and purity.

"It was our tribute to Independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was known to have been very fond of kids," he said.

Notably, the festival started on Friday. A Kolkata-based popular theatre personality and singer Asim Banerjee inaugurated it.

The organisers had showcased two dramas-Rabindranath Tagore's 'Raktokorobi' and an amusement drama 'Onyo Jhumur.' A theatre-online magazine-'Theatre Ebong' which was edited by Mandal was also unveiled.

Mandal said: "It was our 17th theatre festival. We have been still in the Covid time but through the dramas, we wanted to penetrate the light of hope into the darkness of time. We had dedicated Atreyee in our inaugural session and a theatre-online magazine 'Theatre Ebong' was published."

The organisers felicitated the Red Volunteers and two of the health nurses-Sathi Mondal and Nabanita Sukul for their remarkable contributions to the society.

According to the organisers, 50 percent of the total seat capacity of the auditorium had beenkept vacant empty in order to maintain pandemic guidelines.