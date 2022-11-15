Children's Day: About 10L students to get Rs 10K each in 2 days, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Children's Day launched the process of providing Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of each student studying in class XII for buying smartphones/tabs for the academic year 2022-23 and also inaugurated a host of new projects at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.



She distributed cheques among 14 students and said within two days the money will be transferred to around 10 lakh students so that they can buy tabs.

"Our students couldn't go to school during Covid and I decided to provide them with a smartphone so that they could gain access to education through the online mode. We have already provided devices to 17 lakh students. About 10 lakh students will see their bank accounts credited with Rs 10,000 by Tuesday," the Chief Minister said.

She virtually inaugurated West Bengal Joint Entrance Board's new building, Rupannya, a tele-mental health service platform, a 16-slice CT scan machine at Darjeeling District Hospital and also laid the foundation stone of the primary section building of Guru Nanak Public School in Howrah.

The newly inaugurated tele-mental health service platform will operate round-the-clock with 40 counselors and 25 doctors. One can consult doctors by calling the toll-free number — 18008914416.

While addressing a gathering, Banerjee said: "I extend my heartfelt wishes and blessings to our students on Children's Day. I also convey my gratitude to our teachers, parents, and their families. Today, the children have lit up our stage with their presence. They are the future of our country."

Giving a detailed account of various social and development schemes undertaken and carried out by the state, Banerjee said: "At least 1.25 crore cycles have been given to school-going children for free. You saw what happened to the students who went to study in Ukraine. There are a lot of opportunities to study here in Bengal. We have institutes like Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, Presidency University, and St. Xavier's College. These are all top-ranking institutes among Indian universities and colleges," she said adding: "Since 1947 up to 2011, we had only 12 universities in Bengal. We have started 30 universities and 14 medical colleges after we came to power. Six medical colleges will begin operations, including those in Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, and Diamond Harbour and 600 medical seats have been added across Bengal."

The Chief Minister further said: "More than 80 lakh girls have availed the benefits of the Kanyashree Prakalpa, including those studying in government schools and universities, 3.07 lakh students received Aikyashree scholarships, 1.1 crore received benefits of Shikshashree, 15 lakh students received benefits of Swami Vivekananda scholarship. Around 36,000 students received benefits of Student Credit Card that allows them to get up to Rs 10 lakh as a loan." Stating that Bengal's primary education was the best in the country, she said: "Our government has recruited over 2.53 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff under the primary, upper-primary, Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Madrassa, and technical education categories. Among these, 1.5 lakh are teachers. Over 10,000 professors and principals have been appointed. We have prepared online portals for education and higher education wings. These two portals received SKOCH Awards and our primary education has been deemed the best in the country."