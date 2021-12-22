Children of political leaders record comfortable win

KOLKATA: Children of several political leaders, who had either made their debut or contested the polls for the second time, won Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.



The most convincing win in terms of vote margin was Faiz Ahmed Khan's, son of state Disaster Management and Civil Defence minister Javed Ahmed Khan. Faiz won by a margin of 62045 votes with CPI(M)'s Saquib Ahmed, securing the second spot.

Khan, who increased his margin by more than double in comparison to the last civic elections in 2015, dedicated his victory to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose development schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Swastha Sathi and free ration to the people of the state proved beneficial. "I was hopeful of winning by a huge margin as my job was to only ensure that the pro people projects of Mamata Banerjee reach to every single doorstep," he added. Pooja Panja, who made her debut in the civic elections won from ward 8 securing a margin of 6091 votes over CPI(M)'s Madhab Bose. Daughter of state Women and Child Development minister Sashi Panja, Pooja said her priority would be to set up a community hall which had been a demand of the residents of her ward. She added that she would try to stop nuisance activities prevailing in some pockets of her ward.

Sourav Basu, son of state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattachrya, won for the first time from ward 86 by a margin of 3883 votes. Sourav's win deserves special mention as in the 2015 civic elections ward 86 was in favour of BJP. "I thank the people of my ward for bestowing their support and I am indebted to our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for their faith in me,"said Sourav.

Sandipan Saha, son of MLA Swarnakamal Saha, won from ward 58 by 40823 votes. "This ward is the biggest ward under KMC and my priority will be to deliver the schemes of Chief Minister to every single door step,"he added. Amit Singh won from ward 117 by a margin of 7431 votes while Krishna Singh won from ward 116 by 8035 votes. Amit happens to be the son, while Krishna is the daughter of Tarak Singh—who was the member mayor-in-council of the civic board. Tarak Singh won from ward 118. Sana Ahmed, daughter of Iqbal Ahmed, also won by a margin of 16919 votes from ward 62. Iqbal also won from ward 29.