'Children are our biggest asset..., we are dedicated to build their bright future'

Kolkata: Stating that "children are our biggest assets" on Children's Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that her government is dedicated in building a brighter future for the children of Bengal.



Banerjee has mentioned about the projects like Kanyashree, Sabooj Sathi and Shishu Aloy while stating about the moves taken up by her government for a better future of the children in Bengal.

"Through Kanyashree, Sabooj Sathi, Shishu Aloy and other initiatives, we continue to be dedicated in building a brighter future for the children of WB," Banerjee tweeted.

She further stated in the tweet that "Children are our biggest assets. They'll take our nation to greater heights. Happy #ChildrensDay to our children, our pride!"

It needs a mention that the schemes including Kanyashree and Sabooj Sathi are the brainchild of the Chief Minister. She had ensured distribution of uniforms, bags and shoes among school goers.

She had directed the Education department to ensure that school goers get shoes after noticing some children walking barefoot to school. It came to her notice during her trip to Burdwan in connection with Mati Utsav around five years ago and told the then Education minister Partha Chatterjee to take necessary steps so that children of all primary schools do not need to go to schools barefooted anymore.

The Chief Minister had introduced the Kanyashree scheme in 2012 and a beneficiary gets an annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from class VII onward to class XII under Kanyashree I (K-I) and a one-time grant (K-II) of Rs 25,000 if the beneficiary completes class XII level studies without getting married. Even amidst Covid pandemic, her government ensured enrollment of 55.60 lakh girl students under the Kanyashree Prakalpa till August 2021 since march 2020.

Under Sabooj Sathi scheme, the state government has distributed around 1 crore bicycles free of cost to students of class IX to XII in state-run, government aided schools and madrashas under Sabuj Sathi

scheme.

The state government is also going to distribute another 20 lakh bicycles among students studying in such schools and madrashas in 2021.